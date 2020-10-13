Nashville Music Duo All Set To Anger Trump' s Base With Controversial New Release

This October 13th, Nashville-Based southern rock duo BROTHER GABE'S HOUSE are exploding into election season With their fiercely political new single 'Mother Freedom' — and they're not afraid to speak their mind. WATCH HERE: MOTHER FREEDOM (OFFICIAL Music VIDEO) The song was penned by Gabriel Jordan (AKA Brother Gabe) as a response to the destruction of American democratic values that he, like most of the world, has witnessed With horror over the last four years. Beke Love (Brother Gabe vocalist), worked out the melody and brought his words to life. Occasionally a song will surface at just the right time to define a crucial moment ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
monicaswiftrep : RT @PayolaSwiftIta: Holy Taylor Swift ha condiviso con noi il processo di scrittura della canzone Lover, dopo essere stata premiata ai Nash… - Fabio_Orru_26 : RT @PayolaSwiftIta: Holy Taylor Swift ha condiviso con noi il processo di scrittura della canzone Lover, dopo essere stata premiata ai Nash… - lovingthemisred : RT @PayolaSwiftIta: Holy Taylor Swift ha condiviso con noi il processo di scrittura della canzone Lover, dopo essere stata premiata ai Nash… - 13CorneliaSt : RT @PayolaSwiftIta: Holy Taylor Swift ha condiviso con noi il processo di scrittura della canzone Lover, dopo essere stata premiata ai Nash… - folklorelis13 : RT @PayolaSwiftIta: Holy Taylor Swift ha condiviso con noi il processo di scrittura della canzone Lover, dopo essere stata premiata ai Nash… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nashville MusicThe Sound Of Nashville: riascolta lo speciale Best Rock dedicato alla Music City a cura di Paola Maugeri Virgin Radio Londra: Round Hill Music si quota in borsa
13 ott 2020 - La società guidata da Josh Gruss si prepara a un'offerta pubblica iniziale da 375 milioni di dollari per seguire le orme di Hipgnosis ...
Sergio's Backpack
Scheda band Sergio's Backpack Pop, Alternative Pop Singer Songwriter from Nashville USA; Estero; Pop, Hip-Hop, Shoegaze.