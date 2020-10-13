Cristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...La mamma e la fidanzata di Morra : Adua, basta bugie su MassimilianoCovid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neancheFrancesco Bettuzzi, l'ex fidanzato della Gregoraci :Bella, ma c'era ...Aldo Montano : Divento papà per la seconda voltaIl presidente Donald Trump è guarito dal Covid-19 : Ma gli esperti ...Amazon Prime Day: 500€ di sconto per i laptop MSIApex Legends ottiene il supporto di NVIDIA Reflex

Nashville Music Duo All Set To Anger Trump' s Base With Controversial New Release

Brother Gabe's House tackle liberty, democracy, and the President in their new political hit Nashville, ...

Nashville Music Duo All Set To Anger Trump's Base With Controversial New Release (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Brother Gabe's House tackle liberty, democracy, and the President in their new political hit Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 This October 13th, Nashville-Based southern rock duo BROTHER GABE'S HOUSE are exploding into election season With their fiercely political new single 'Mother Freedom' — and they're not afraid to speak their mind. WATCH HERE: MOTHER FREEDOM (OFFICIAL Music VIDEO) The song was penned by Gabriel Jordan (AKA Brother Gabe) as a response to the destruction of American democratic values that he, like most of the world, has witnessed With horror over the last four years. Beke Love (Brother Gabe vocalist), worked out the melody and brought his words to life. Occasionally a song will surface at just the right time to define a crucial moment ...
