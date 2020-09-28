Goodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiatoPaolo Conte : Mai voluto andare a Sanremo, odio la competizione!Antonio Dikele Distefano : Nati italiani ma non ci riconoscono, il ...Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerteGrande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisico

Industry' s First Financial Service Model Oriented to Intelligent Things | SPD Bank and Huawei Release Bank of Things White Paper

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Pan Weidong, President of Shanghai ...

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Pan Weidong, President of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank), and David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, Released the Bank of Things White Paper. The White Paper First proposes a brand-new Financial Service Model and design system for "Intelligent Things" in the Industry, ushering in a new era of "Bank of Things" (BoT) ...
