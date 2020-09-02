Concept Medical announces enrolment of index patient in the crucial Transform -1 RCT using MagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon for small coronary vessels (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) COTIGNOLA, Italy, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the Transform-1 RCT (TReAtmeNt of small coronary vessels: Randomized controlled trial FORMagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon). Transform-1 is a prospective, randomized, multi-center, European study focusing on coronary artery lesions in small vessels with a head-on comparison between sirolimus coated MagicTouch and paclitaxel coated SeQuent Please NEO of B. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the Transform-1 RCT (TReAtmeNt of small coronary vessels: Randomized controlled trial FORMagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon). Transform-1 is a prospective, randomized, multi-center, European study focusing on coronary artery lesions in small vessels with a head-on comparison between sirolimus coated MagicTouch and paclitaxel coated SeQuent Please NEO of B. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Concept MedicalIl Design Thinking per far crescere il tuo business (e ripartire) Ninja Marketing Enrolment initiated in World's First RCT with Sirolimus Coated Balloon for the treatment of Below-the-Knee (BTK) Peripheral Artery Disease
SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the FUTURE BTK trial (Randomi ...
Concept MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Concept Medical