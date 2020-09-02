Arriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recupero

Concept Medical announces enrolment of index patient in the crucial Transform -1 RCT using MagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon for small coronary vessels

COTIGNOLA, Italy, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular ...

Concept Medical announces enrolment of index patient in the crucial Transform -1 RCT using MagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon for small coronary vessels

COTIGNOLA, Italy, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the Transform-1 RCT (TReAtmeNt of small coronary vessels: Randomized controlled trial FORMagicTouch sirolimus coated balloon). Transform-1 is a prospective, randomized, multi-center, European study focusing on coronary artery lesions in small vessels with a head-on comparison between sirolimus coated MagicTouch and paclitaxel coated SeQuent Please NEO of B. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Enrolment initiated in World's First RCT with Sirolimus Coated Balloon for the treatment of Below-the-Knee (BTK) Peripheral Artery Disease
SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has announced the enrolment of the first patient in the FUTURE BTK trial (Randomi ...
