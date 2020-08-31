New 12-month analysis data from ETNA-AF non-interventional study show low bleeding and ICH rates in frail and elderly AF patients on LIXIANA (edoxaban) during routine clinical care (Di lunedì 31 agosto 2020) - Newly presented data provide reassurance around edoxaban use in vulnerable populations of frail, elderly and renally impaired patients - Clinician's perception of frailty found to potentially be a better marker of clinical outcomes than age - The global ETNA-AF programme, which includes ETNA-AF-Europe, is the largest prospective, non-interventional study investigating a single NOAC to date MUNICH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Daiichi Sankyo Europe, (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced one-year results of four sub-analyses from the European and global ETNA-AF (edoxaban Treatment in routine ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : New month FORTUNE Releases Annual FORTUNE Global 500 List

Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies Walmart Maintains Top Spot; 18 companies make their debut NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, FORTUNE announced the FORTUNE Global 500 for the 201 ...

Coronavirus: new cases almost doubled in a week - Gimbe

ROME, 27 AGO - New coronavirus cases have almost doubled in the last week, the Gimbe Foundation said Thursday. The weekly rise, of 3,139, amounts to a 92.4% increase, it said. The number of hospitalis ...

Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies Walmart Maintains Top Spot; 18 companies make their debut NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, FORTUNE announced the FORTUNE Global 500 for the 201 ...ROME, 27 AGO - New coronavirus cases have almost doubled in the last week, the Gimbe Foundation said Thursday. The weekly rise, of 3,139, amounts to a 92.4% increase, it said. The number of hospitalis ...