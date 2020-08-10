miR Scientific Announces Validation of its Urine Based, Non-Invasive Prostate Cancer Test Published in the Journal of Urology (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) - Validated Data Reinforces Capability to Molecularly Detect and Characterize Prostate Cancer with Concurrent Sensitivity and Specificity of Over 91% - Data Support Integration of Sentinel Prostate Test™ in Patient Care Settings and Decision-Making - Adoption Based on Published Data Indicates High Impact to Vastly Improve Patient Outcomes and Reduce Unnecessary Interventions and Waste NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



miR Scientific, LLC, a healthcare company whose purpose is to transform Cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization and monitoring of disease, today announced that Validation data for its Sentinel Prostate Test™ a ...

These data show that miR Scientific's platform can detect molecular evidence of prostate cancer with sensitivity of 94% and specificity of 92%, which translates to AUC of 0.98. When the cancer is ...

