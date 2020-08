Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited Announces the Early Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants (Di mercoledì 5 agosto 2020) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 04, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, the "Company", announced today that, commencing August 6, 2020, holders of the 14,375,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to Separately trade the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Malacca Straits Speciali Padova News