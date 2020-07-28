Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

AGC to Complete the Acquisition of MolMed on July 31 | 2020

AGC Biologics adds leading-edge cell & gene therapy company in Milan, Italy SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 ...

AGC to Complete the Acquisition of MolMed on July 31, 2020 (Di martedì 28 luglio 2020) AGC Biologics adds leading-edge cell & gene therapy company in Milan, Italy SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 AGC Biologics, a Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced that they will acquire the majority of the share capital of Molecular Medicine S.p.A. ("MolMed") on July 31, 2020. MolMed is a biotechnology company focused on research, development, production and clinical validation of cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and end-to-end cell and gene therapy services. Cell and gene therapy is an innovative and rapidly growing therapeutic field that aims to treat diseases that do not have ... Leggi su iltempo

