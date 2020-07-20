Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. JemisinGTA ONLINE: Ricompense triple in The Vespucci JobLa mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i social

Trina Solar unveils Vertex 600W series module and expects mass production of 550W series later in year

CHANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ('Trina Solar or the Company) has ...

Trina Solar unveils Vertex 600W series module and expects mass production of 550W series later in year (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020)

Trina Solar Co., Ltd ('Trina Solar" or the "Company") has announced the launch of two next-generation Vertex series modules with power output of up to 600W. The company expects to realize the mass production of a 550W series in the final quarter of this year.  Several representatives of upper, middle and lower streams of the industrial value chain of the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, representing manufacturers of silicon, wafers, cells, modules, trackers, inverters, materials and equipment, took part in a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

