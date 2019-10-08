Elisabetta Canalis e George Clooney, dopo anni la verità: ecco perché ...Pago e Serena Enardu: La notizia bomba dopo Temptation Island VipStava attraversando la strada assieme alla mamma! bimbo di 8 anni ...Taglio parlamentari è legge, ok Camera : Fatto storicoTutti gli scandali della royal family Trovati nel cesto del pane dei filmati inediti dei Beatles Tina Cipollari: Mai amica di Gemma, dice che sono cicciona La svolta di Francesco Monte : Dopo il cannagate si dedica al buddismoMai vista così! La svolta sexy di Sonia Lorenzini Luigi Mastroianni beccato con Mara Fasone in un locale... scoppia il ...

Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 590

Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 590 Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta ...

Windows 10 Mobile: disponibile la build 15254.590 (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2019) Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.590. Changelog Addresses an issue in the Keyboard Lockdown Subsystem that may not filter key input correctly. Addresses an issue with the Bluetooth hardening updates, released August 13, 2019, that may cause a “0x133 DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION” error. Addresses an issue in security bulletin CVE-2019-1318 that may cause client or server computers that don’t support Extended Master Secret (EMS) RFC 7627 to have increased connection latency and CPU utilization. This issue occurs while performing full Transport Layer Security (TLS) handshakes from devices that don’t support EMS, especially on servers. EMS support has been available for all the supported versions of Windows since calendar year 2015 and is being incrementally enforced by the installation of the ...
Fonte : surface-phone

