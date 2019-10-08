Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 590

Fonte : surface-phone

(Di martedì 8 ottobre 2019) Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per10: si tratta della.590. Changelog Addresses an issue in the Keyboard Lockdown Subsystem that may not filter key input correctly. Addresses an issue with the Bluetooth hardening updates, released August 13, 2019, that may cause a “0x133 DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION” error. Addresses an issue in security bulletin CVE-2019-1318 that may cause client or server computers that don’t support Extended Master Secret (EMS) RFC 7627 to have increased connection latency and CPU utilization. This issue occurs while performing full Transport Layer Security (TLS) handshakes from devices that don’t support EMS, especially on servers. EMS support has been available for all the supported versions ofsince calendar year 2015 and is being incrementally enforced by the installation of the ...

