Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 590

filippo_mol : Download e novità di #Windows10Mobile Build 15254.590 - DanieleMaggetti : Download e novità di #Windows10Mobile Build 15254.590 - WindowsBlogIta : Download e novità di #Windows10Mobile Build 15254.590 -
Dalla Rete Google NewsPanay Panos: Android è stata una scelta scontata per Surface Duo - HDblog
Panay Panos: Android è stata una scelta scontata per Surface Duo HDblog
Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.587 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.587. Changelog Provides protections against a new subclass of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities, known as Microarchitectural Data Sampling, for 32-Bit (x86) versions of Windows (CVE-2019-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows ...
Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.582 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.582. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Security updates to Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and ...
Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.582 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.582. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Security updates to Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and ...