Hanmi Pharmaceutical and Beijing Hanmi Progress Clinical Trials of Co-developed BH3120 as a Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapy

Hanmi unveils tiral in Progress poster on BH3120 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in the U.S. Phase 1 trial is Progressing smoothly, with no dose-limiting toxicity observedPhase 1 trial evaluating the combination of BH3120 and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) underwaySEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 The latest Progress in the Clinical trial of BH3120, an innovative Immunotherapy jointly developed by Hanmi Pharmaceutical and Beijing Hanmi Pharmaceutical, was recently presented at a major global academic conference, drawing significant attention in the field of Immunotherapy.On November 25, Hanmi announced that it presented the research and Clinical Progress of BH3120 in a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference, held in Houston, USA, from November 6 to 10.
