SMIRNOFF ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TROYE SIVAN AS GLOBAL ' CHIEF VIBES OFFICER'
SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
SMIRNOFF, the world's No.12 vodka brand, is today announcing the APPOINTMENT of GRAMMY®-nominated GLOBAL star TROYE SIVAN as its new 'CHIEF VIBES OFFICER' (CVO), marking the start of an exciting new multi-year partnership.To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/SMIRNOFF/9303351-en-SMIRNOFF-ANNOUNCES-TROYE-SIVAN-GLOBAL-CHIEF-VIBES-OFFICEROne of the most celebrated artists in popular culture today, SIVAN has just wrapped his hype-filled 'Sweat' tour alongside friend, artist and frequent collaborator Charli xcx, and is about to embark on the Australia and New Zealand leg of his GLOBAL solo tour, following the release of his hit 2023 album, 'Something to Give Each Other'.Amidst this busy schedule, TROYE will now step proudly into his CVO role as GLOBAL 'curator of immaculate VIBES' for SMIRNOFF – showcasing the Go OFF spirit to fans all around the world.
