Infosys Springboard Digital inclusion platform to support Residents gain critical Digital and employability skills LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Southwark Council to launch its Digital Learning platform - Springboard in the borough. This initiative aims to Provide Southwark Residents, Colleges, and Schools with free access to Infosys' flagship Digital Learning platform, Springboard. Southwark Council has created a three-year strategy to support Digital inclusion across all its communities, delivered alongside the Council's wider strategic framework. The Council believes that access to the internet, a device, and the skills to go online should be considered the fourth utility, no different from gas, water, and electricity.
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Southwark Council to launch its Digital Learning platform - Springboard in the borough. This initiative aims to Provide Southwark Residents, Colleges, and Schools with free access to Infosys' flagship Digital Learning platform, Springboard. Southwark Council has created a three-year strategy to support Digital inclusion across all its communities, delivered alongside the Council's wider strategic framework. The Council believes that access to the internet, a device, and the skills to go online should be considered the fourth utility, no different from gas, water, and electricity.
Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools
🔥Argomento popolare! Diverse fonti ne stanno discutendo.
- Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools
- Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools - Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Southwark Council to launch its digital learning ... (finance.yahoo.com)
- AIRS Medical Partners With Iosei - Participações to Expand SwiftMR® Across Brazil - AIRS Medical, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic imaging solutions, has partnered with Iosei - Participações to expand the reach of SwiftMR throughout Brazil. This ... (lelezard.com)
- Housing crisis reached whole new level - council - It is not the sort of place that council leaders normally like to take you to, but very much a sign of the times, according to Southwark Council leader Kieron Williams. Image caption, Southwark ... (bbc.co.uk)
Video Southwark CouncilVideo Southwark Council