Liberoquotidiano.it di 5 nov 2024

Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents Colleges and Schools

Infosys Springboard Digital inclusion platform to support Residents gain critical Digital and employability skills LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Southwark Council to launch its Digital Learning platform - Springboard in the borough. This initiative aims to Provide Southwark Residents, Colleges, and Schools with free access to Infosys' flagship Digital Learning platform, Springboard. Southwark Council has created a three-year strategy to support Digital inclusion across all its communities, delivered alongside the Council's wider strategic framework. The Council believes that access to the internet, a device, and the skills to go online should be considered the fourth utility, no different from gas, water, and electricity.
Southwark Council da Liberoquotidiano.it

Liberoquotidiano.it - Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools

Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it

🔥Argomento popolare! Diverse fonti ne stanno discutendo.

  • Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools
  • southwark council collaborates withSouthwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools - Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Southwark Council to launch its digital learning ... (finance.yahoo.com)
  • AIRS Medical Partners With Iosei - Participações to Expand SwiftMR® Across Brazil - AIRS Medical, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic imaging solutions, has partnered with Iosei - Participações to expand the reach of SwiftMR throughout Brazil. This ... (lelezard.com)
  • Housing crisis reached whole new level - council - It is not the sort of place that council leaders normally like to take you to, but very much a sign of the times, according to Southwark Council leader Kieron Williams. Image caption, Southwark ... (bbc.co.uk)
Video di Tendenza
Video Southwark Council
Video Southwark Council