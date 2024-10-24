Re-Use with Love e solidarietà. Abiti vintage, torna l’iniziativa. Ci sarà il ministro Locatelli (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La bellezza del riuso si unisce alla solidarietà. Infatti è la bellezza il tema scelto quest’anno da Re – Use with Love per l’appuntamento autunnale del proprio mercatino all’interno della sede del Quartiere Santo Stefano (via Santo Stefano 119). Al taglio del nastro, oggi alle 14, sarà presente il ministro per le Disabilità, Alessandra Locatelli. Si continuerà domani e sabato, dalle 11 alle 19, mentre domenica l’orario sarà dalle 11 alle 18. Sempre domenica, alle 16, è prevista l’estrazione della Beauty Lottery for Charity e dalle 17, con un’offerta minima consigliata, ognuno potrà ritirare un sacchetto, avendo 10 minuti di tempo per riempirlo. Il mercatino è un momento importante per le 150 volontarie che lavorano per raccogliere fondi, promuovendo la cultura del riuso, ai fini del sostegno sociale. Ilrestodelcarlino.it - Re-Use with Love e solidarietà. Abiti vintage, torna l’iniziativa. Ci sarà il ministro Locatelli Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilrestodelcarlino.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La bellezza del riuso si unisce alla. Infatti è la bellezza il tema scelto quest’anno da Re – Useper l’appuntamento autunnale del proprio mercatino all’interno della sede del Quartiere Santo Stefano (via Santo Stefano 119). Al taglio del nastro, oggi alle 14,presente ilper le Disabilità, Alessandra. Si continuerà domani e sabato, dalle 11 alle 19, mentre domenica l’orariodalle 11 alle 18. Sempre domenica, alle 16, è prevista l’estrazione della Beauty Lottery for Charity e dalle 17, con un’offerta minima consigliata, ognuno potrà ritirare un sacchetto, avendo 10 minuti di tempo per riempirlo. Il mercatino è un momento importante per le 150 volontarie che lavorano per raccogliere fondi, promuovendo la cultura del riuso, ai fini del sostegno sociale.

