Good Omens | La serie tv si chiuderà con un episodio da 90 minuti (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La fortunata serie tv Good Omens si chiuderà con un unico ultimo episodio da circa 90 minuti. Deadline questa sera ha riferito che Amazon MGM Studios ha deciso di troncare l’intera terza stagione (rinnova lo scorso dicembre), e di puntare su un unico episodio finale da 90 minuti. La decisione è arrivata a seguito delle recenti accuse per molestie sessuali arrivate nei confronti di Neil Gaiman, produttore, sceneggiatore e creatore della graphic novel originale. La fonte ha riferito che Gaiman, che aveva scritto la sceneggiatura della terza stagione, non figurerà come produttore, così come la sua società di produzione “Blank Corporation”. La sceneggiatura, a tal proposito, sarà presumibilmente riscritta da un nuovo scrittore, mentre le riprese dovrebbero partire all’inizio del 2025 in Scozia. Universalmovies.it - Good Omens | La serie tv si chiuderà con un episodio da 90 minuti Leggi tutta la notizia su Universalmovies.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La fortunatatvsicon un unico ultimoda circa 90. Deadline questa sera ha riferito che Amazon MGM Studios ha deciso di troncare l’intera terza stagione (rinnova lo scorso dicembre), e di puntare su un unicofinale da 90. La decisione è arrivata a seguito delle recenti accuse per molestie sessuali arrivate nei confronti di Neil Gaiman, produttore, sceneggiatore e creatore della graphic novel originale. La fonte ha riferito che Gaiman, che aveva scritto la sceneggiatura della terza stagione, non figurerà come produttore, così come la sua società di produzione “Blank Corporation”. La sceneggiatura, a tal proposito, sarà presumibilmente riscritta da un nuovo scrittore, mentre le riprese dovrebbero partire all’inizio del 2025 in Scozia.

