Brighton v Wolves: i gabbiani aspettano Welbeck (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-24 14:30:46 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Il Brighton lavorerà 24 ore su 24 per cercare di rimettere in forma Danny Welbeck per la partita di sabato contro i Wolves. L’ex attaccante dell’Inghilterra ha segnato il gol della vittoria a Newcastle la scorsa settimana prima di subire un infortunio alla schiena che lo ha costretto ad abbandonare a nove minuti dalla fine. La vittoria al St James’ Park ha portato il Brighton al quinto posto in Premier League e saranno ottimisti nel poter conquistare altri tre punti quando i lupi più bassi visiteranno l’Amex. Il boss Fabian Hurzeler dice che è “troppo presto” per dare una risposta definitiva su Welbeck ma rimane fiducioso. Ha detto: “Il nostro team medico e i fisioterapisti lavorano ogni ora con lui per renderlo in forma per la partita. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-24 14:30:46 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Illavorerà 24 ore su 24 per cercare di rimettere in forma Dannyper la partita di sabato contro i. L’ex attaccante dell’Inghilterra ha segnato il gol della vittoria a Newcastle la scorsa settimana prima di subire un infortunio alla schiena che lo ha costretto ad abbandonare a nove minuti dalla fine. La vittoria al St James’ Park ha portato ilal quinto posto in Premier League e saranno ottimisti nel poter conquistare altri tre punti quando i lupi più bassi visiteranno l’Amex. Il boss Fabian Hurzeler dice che è “troppo presto” per dare una risposta definitiva suma rimane fiducioso. Ha detto: “Il nostro team medico e i fisioterapisti lavorano ogni ora con lui per renderlo in forma per la partita.

