Città Sport Cultura e Totti Soccer Academy insieme per Latina - Dopo neanche un mese dall’apertura dell’attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premier Soccer Academy diventa partner della Totti Soccer Ac ... (adnkronos.com)
WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round Schedule and Match Notes - WPIAL (PIAA District 7) soccer playoffs resume Wednesday with Boys Class 1A/3A teams in action. Here’s our thread for Class 1A, as four matches will be played starting at 6 p.m. Be sure to follow ... (pittsburghsoccernow.com)
Mercury High School Sports Roundup (Oct. 22): Both OJR soccer teams score district-opening 2-1 wins - District 1-4A First Round No. 15 Owen J. Roberts 2, No. 18 Upper Dublin 1 (3-2 PKs) OJR opened the District 1-4A bracket with a shootout thriller, as the Wildcats narrowly edged Upper ... (pottsmerc.com)