Città Sport Cultura e Totti Soccer Academy insieme per Latina (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Stefano Pedrizzi, Segretario Generale di CSC, sigla l’accordo in esclusiva per la Dopo neanche un mese dall’apertura dell’attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premier Soccer Academy diventa partner della Totti Soccer Academy presso il nuovo circolo Sportivo Premier Sporting Club. “E’ la condivisione degli stessi Sbircialanotizia.it - Città Sport Cultura e Totti Soccer Academy insieme per Latina Leggi tutta la notizia su Sbircialanotizia.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Stefano Pedrizzi, Segretario Generale di CSC, sigla l’accordo in esclusiva per la Dopo neanche un mese dall’apertura dell’attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premierdiventa partner dellapresso il nuovo circoloivo Premiering Club. “E’ la condivisione degli stessi

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Città Sport Cultura e Totti Soccer Academy insieme per Latina - Dopo neanche un mese dall’apertura dell’attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premier Soccer Academy diventa partner della Totti Soccer Ac ... (adnkronos.com)

WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round Schedule and Match Notes - WPIAL (PIAA District 7) soccer playoffs resume Wednesday with Boys Class 1A/3A teams in action. Here’s our thread for Class 1A, as four matches will be played starting at 6 p.m. Be sure to follow ... (pittsburghsoccernow.com)

Mercury High School Sports Roundup (Oct. 22): Both OJR soccer teams score district-opening 2-1 wins - District 1-4A First Round No. 15 Owen J. Roberts 2, No. 18 Upper Dublin 1 (3-2 PKs) OJR opened the District 1-4A bracket with a shootout thriller, as the Wildcats narrowly edged Upper ... (pottsmerc.com)