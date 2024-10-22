WWE: Aggiornamenti su Samantha Irvin e il motivo per cui ha deciso di lasciare la compagnia (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Samantha Irvin ha ufficialmente lasciato la WWE, come confermato dalla stessa Irvin con un messaggio sui social. Samantha, nel suo messaggio ha annunciato che il suo tempo come announcer di RAW era giunto al termine. Ha anche specificato che questo non segna la fine della sua carriera artistica. Ha espresso gratitudine verso il locker room femminile, il personale e i cameraman, e tutti coloro che l’hanno accolta e accettata. Ha inoltre ringraziato Paul Heyman, Michael Cole, Triple H e molti altri. A seguito del suo annuncio e dopo varie speculazioni, ci sono adesso Aggiornamenti più chiari riguardo al motivo del suo abbandono. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Aggiornamenti su Samantha Irvin e il motivo per cui ha deciso di lasciare la compagnia Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024)ha ufficialmente lasciato la WWE, come confermato dalla stessacon un messaggio sui social., nel suo messaggio ha annunciato che il suo tempo come announcer di RAW era giunto al termine. Ha anche specificato che questo non segna la fine della sua carriera artistica. Ha espresso gratitudine verso il locker room femminile, il personale e i cameraman, e tutti coloro che l’hanno accolta e accettata. Ha inoltre ringraziato Paul Heyman, Michael Cole, Triple H e molti altri. A seguito del suo annuncio e dopo varie speculazioni, ci sono adessopiù chiari riguardo aldel suo abbandono.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Ricochet Weighs In On Samantha Irvin's Potential AEW Future, More Details Revealed - The WWE Universe was taken by surprise on Monday as announcer Samantha Irvin released a lengthy statement confirming she had parted ways with the company. The immediate conclusion many have jumped to ... (thesportster.com)

Massey Commission requests for review of hiring practices, procedures of sheriff's office - In one of its first acts, the 14-member Massey Commission voted that a formal request be sent to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois State Police requesting ... (sj-r.com)

Popular WWE star left in tears by Logan Paul stuns fans by quitting role as Attitude Era legend returns - Hugely popular WWE star Samatha Irvin quit her role in a sensational twist just hours before Monday Night Raw. Charismatic and talented Irvin was notably absent from Monday’s broadcast ... (talksport.com)