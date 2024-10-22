Liberoquotidiano.it - Geotab® Unveils New Sustainability Solutions for Fleets

Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Data-driven insights to cut costs, improve performance and ensure compliance. MILAN, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Responding to the complex challenge of climate change in the transportation sector, a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") announced at Mobility Connect in Milan today, a comprehensive suite of data-drivento address decarbonisation, cost management and opportunities to improve performance, including a Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report. "Climate change is an urgent challenge, and at Geotab, we know you can't manage what you don't measure. Geotab's sustainable fleetempowerwith precise data insights to track their emissions, fuel use, manage EV charging, reporting and compliance, and set targets for the future," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Europe at Geotab.