Gb Healey | vitale G7 Difesa in tempi crescente aggressività russa

Napoli, 20 ott. (askanews) – A Napoli "è stato un piacere incontrare i miei omologhi giapponese e italiano per discutere dei progressi del nostro programma Global Combat Air Programme (Gcap), tra i quali la ratifica del trattato e altre tappe successive". Così il segretario alla Difesa John Healey che ieri ha partecipato al vertice dei Ministri della Difesa del G7 a Napoli, e in questa sede, a margine, a una trilaterale con il padrone di casa, il Ministro della Difesa italiano Guido Crosetto e il Ministro della Difesa giapponese Gen Nakatani per discutere gli ultimi progressi del Global Combat Air Programme. "Questo incontro degli alleati del G7 si è svolto in un contesto di enorme incertezza globale e di crescente aggressività russa. In questi tempi difficili, le partnership internazionali serie sono vitali" ha aggiunto Healey.

