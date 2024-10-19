PS5 Pro e PC, Digital Foundry confronta PSSR, FSR e DLSS con Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Digital Foundry ha pubblicato un nuovo video dove ha effettuato un confronto diretto fra PSSR, FSR e DLSS, cercando in questo modo di mettere in evidenza quelle che sono le principali differenze che caratterizzano al momento le tecnologie di upscaling rispettivamente di PS5 Pro e PC. Precisiamo che la redazione inglese ha deciso di effettuare questo confronto utilizzando Ratchet &; Clank: Rift Apart, gioco che ricordiamo supporta la PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution su PlayStation 5 Pro e l’FSR 3.1 ed il DLSS su Personal Computer. DF ha inoltre precisato di aver lavorato sulle impostazioni del gioco di Insomniac Games su Personal Computer, così da rendere la grafica il più simile possibile su entrambe le piattaforme, modificando appositamente la risoluzione e la qualità di tutta una serie elementi a schermo. Game-experience.it - PS5 Pro e PC, Digital Foundry confronta PSSR, FSR e DLSS con Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024)ha pubblicato un nuovo video dove ha effettuato un confronto diretto fra, FSR e, cercando in questo modo di mettere in evidenza quelle che sono le principali differenze che caratterizzano al momento le tecnologie di upscaling rispettivamente di PS5 Pro e PC. Precisiamo che la redazione inglese ha deciso di effettuare questo confronto utilizzando, gioco che ricordiamo supporta la PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution su PlayStation 5 Pro e l’FSR 3.1 ed ilsu Personal Computer. DF ha inoltre precisato di aver lavorato sulle impostazioni del gioco di Insomniac Games su Personal Computer, così da rendere la grafica il più simile possibile su entrambe le piattaforme, modificando appositamente la risoluzione e la qualità di tutta una serie elementi a schermo.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Un video di The Last of Us Parte 2…" - PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) Prestazioni della console ottimizzate Advanced Ray Tracing 2 TB di memoria di archiviazione Gio... PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) Prestazioni ... (informazione.it)

Un video di The Last of Us Parte 2 su PS5 Pro dimostra la qualità della PSSR - Digital Foundry ha pubblicato nuove sequenze di gameplay di The Last of Us Parte 2 catturate su PS5 Pro che dimostrano l'eccellente qualità dell'upscaling via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. (multiplayer.it)

Digital Foundry posts more The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 Pro capture - Earlier this month, Digital Foundry had the opportunity to go hands-on with PlayStation 5 Pro at Sony's London office, ... (eurogamer.net)