Quifinanza.it - Axiom Space e Prada: il design del Futuro per il ritorno sulla Luna
First woman on Moon to wear Prada spacesuit for Nasa's 2026 mission - Prada's spacesuit, known as the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, is designed not just for aesthetics but for performance, durability, and adaptability ... (business-standard.com)
One giant leap for fashionkind? A luxury brand unveils spacesuits for astronauts - In its quest to shape the aesthetics of everything, the fashion world has extended its glossy, well-decorated tentacles into all sorts of unexpected areas: sports, film, hotels, furniture, publishing. (thestar.com.my)
Axiom Space e Prada: il design del Futuro per il ritorno sulla Luna - In un evento attesissimo durante il Congresso Astronautico Internazionale di Milano, Axiom Space e Prada hanno svelato il design della nuova tuta spaziale Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit ... (quifinanza.it)
La 26enne ha inaugurato una sua mostra a Cassino attraverso la quale racconta la sofferenza patita da ...
Il calciatore che si tatua il nome della figlia, ma scopre che il padre è un altro today.it
Maltempo nella Marca: Brenton a rischio esondazione, idrovora sull'Avenale trevisotoday.it
Bari: picchiato, legato e buttato in mare, 19enne salvato da un pescatore Indagine della polizia noinotizie.it