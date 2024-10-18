Axiom Space e Prada: il design del Futuro per il ritorno sulla Luna (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) In un evento attesissimo durante il Congresso Astronautico Internazionale di Milano, Axiom Space e Prada hanno svelato il design della nuova tuta spaziale Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), che accompagnerà gli astronauti nella missione Artemis III della NASA. Questa collaborazione, che unisce l’ingegneria spaziale all’alta moda, ha attirato l’attenzione mondiale non solo per il ritorno dell’uomo sulla Luna, ma anche per l’innovativa partnership tra due leader dei loro rispettivi settori. La tuta spaziale vista da vicino Il design della tuta AxEMU è il risultato di un progetto congiunto che ha visto Axiom Space e Prada unire le loro competenze in un approccio rivoluzionario al design spaziale. Quifinanza.it - Axiom Space e Prada: il design del Futuro per il ritorno sulla Luna Leggi tutta la notizia su Quifinanza.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) In un evento attesissimo durante il Congresso Astronautico Internazionale di Milano,hanno svelato ildella nuova tuta spazialeExtravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), che accompagnerà gli astronauti nella missione Artemis III della NASA. Questa collaborazione, che unisce l’ingegneria spaziale all’alta moda, ha attirato l’attenzione mondiale non solo per ildell’uomo, ma anche per l’innovativa partnership tra due leader dei loro rispettivi settori. La tuta spaziale vista da vicino Ildella tuta AxEMU è il risultato di un progetto congiunto che ha vistounire le loro competenze in un approccio rivoluzionario alspaziale.

