Chi è Chris LaCivita, lo stratega di Trump dai guadagni milionari (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Tutto si può dire di Trump tranne che sia di manica stretta. Soprattutto quando in ballo ci sono i suoi interessi e le chiavi della Casa Bianca. Per questo il tycoon è pronto a sborsare cifre monstre per consulenti e spin doctor. Come Chris LaCivita, stratega e co-responsabile della campagna per la Casa Bianca di The Donald insieme con la volontaria Susie Wiles. I conti in tasca a LaCivita li ha fatti il Daily Beast. Bene, lo spin doctor 'bulldozer' pare abbia 'rastrellato' in due anni qualcosa come 22 milioni di dollari. LaCivita e gli affari della Advancing Strategies LCC I primi 19 milioni li avrebbe incassati in qualità di consulente strategico per due super PAC (acronimo che sta per political action committee, comitati che raccolgono fondi per effettuare donazioni a sostegno o contro candidati, referendum o iniziative legislative) affiliati a Trump.

