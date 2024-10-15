Lettera43.it - Chi è Chris LaCivita, lo stratega di Trump dai guadagni milionari
How Donald Trump’s Campaign Chief Made Himself a Millionaire Win or Lose - The Daily Beast has revealed how LaCivita, is making eye-opening sums from running Trump’s third White House bid. (thedailybeast.com)
AP VoteCast: How Americans voted in 2020, and what it could mean for 2024 - As Election Day draws nearer, Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to maintain the racially diverse coalition of voters who were driven four years ago by fierce opposition to Donald Trump and ... (apnews.com)
Pa. GOP lawmakers target overseas voting in suit; critics say will 'inject chaos' before election - A half-dozen Pennsylvania Congressional representatives have filed a federal lawsuit to challenge the way Pennsylvania handles ballots cast overseas. (wesa.fm)
Sfida "a suon di mattarello" per preparare il pane di Romagna: torna l'appuntamento con il Palio della Piada riminitoday.it
Il raddoppio della "Due Mari". Galleria, giù l’ultima barriera lanazione.it
Diretta Rai Sport Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024 - Calcio Donne Juventus - Roma, Pallavolo, Vela Barcolana - ... digital-news.it
Compleanno amaro per Fedez, il silenzio social e l’indiscrezione sulla convocazione dal pm metropolitanmagazine