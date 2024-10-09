Times World Ranking, 5 atenei campani nella classifica mondiale: i risultati (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoFederico II prima tra gli atenei campani, ma nessuna università italiana tra le prime 100 al mondo. È il verdetto del World University Rankings 2025 del Times Higher Education. La rivista britannica ha stilato una graduatoria tra 2.092 istituzioni universitarie di 115 paesi, basata su 18 indicatori differenti. Criteri forse opinabili, e non tutti saranno d’accordo. Ma i cui risultati hanno grande diffusione. E se Oxford è ancora prima, per il nono anno consecutivo, in Italia la migliore è l’Alma Mater di Bologna (146esima). Su 55 atenei tricolori, 5 sono campani. La Federico II di Napoli si colloca in un range tra 351 e 400, confermando il risultato del 2024: nel 2016 era però tra 301 e 350. Nel range 501–600 troviamo invece l’Università di Salerno: anche qui dato stabile, rispetto a 12 mesi fa. Ma dal 2017 al 2020, UniSa era tra 351 e 400. Anteprima24.it - Times World Ranking, 5 atenei campani nella classifica mondiale: i risultati Leggi tutta la notizia su Anteprima24.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoFederico II prima tra gli, ma nessuna università italiana tra le prime 100 al mondo. È il verdetto delUniversitys 2025 delHigher Education. La rivista britannica ha stilato una graduatoria tra 2.092 istituzioni universitarie di 115 paesi, basata su 18 indicatori differenti. Criteri forse opinabili, e non tutti saranno d’accordo. Ma i cuihanno grande diffusione. E se Oxford è ancora prima, per il nono anno consecutivo, in Italia la migliore è l’Alma Mater di Bologna (146esima). Su 55tricolori, 5 sono. La Federico II di Napoli si colloca in un range tra 351 e 400, confermando il risultato del 2024: nel 2016 era però tra 301 e 350. Nel range 501–600 troviamo invece l’Università di Salerno: anche qui dato stabile, rispetto a 12 mesi fa. Ma dal 2017 al 2020, UniSa era tra 351 e 400.

