Addio a Ratan Tata, l’iconico magnate indiano morto a 86 anni (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Ratan Tata, ex presidente del più antico conglomerato indiano, Tata Sons, è morto mercoledì notte in un ospedale di Bombay. Aveva 86 anni. L’attuale presidente dei Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, ha confermato la morte, ricordando il magnate come suo «amico, mentore e guida» in un comunicato. «È con grande rammarico che salutiamo il signor Ratan Navel Tata, un capo davvero straordinario», ha scritto il gruppo Tata. La società ricorda come «il gruppo Tata sotto la sua guida ha ampliato la sua impronta globale pur rimanendo sempre fedele alla sua bussola morale». Il gruppo è costituito da un centinaio di società (di cui 29 quotate) operanti in vari settori di attività, dall’acciaio alle auto, dalla salute alla finanza, dalla difesa al fast food sino alla telefonia. Il signor Tata era stato ricoverato al Breach Candy Hospital nel sud di Mumbai questa settimana. Leggi tutta la notizia su Open.online (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024), ex presidente del più antico conglomeratoSons, èmercoledì notte in un ospedale di Bombay. Aveva 86. L’attuale presidente deiSons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, ha confermato la morte, ricordando ilcome suo «amico, mentore e guida» in un comunicato. «È con grande rammarico che salutiamo il signorNavel, un capo davvero straordinario», ha scritto il gruppo. La società ricorda come «il grupposotto la sua guida ha ampliato la sua impronta globale pur rimanendo sempre fedele alla sua bussola morale». Il gruppo è costituito da un centinaio di società (di cui 29 quotate) operanti in vari settori di attività, dall’acciaio alle auto, dalla salute alla finanza, dalla difesa al fast food sino alla telefonia. Il signorera stato ricoverato al Breach Candy Hospital nel sud di Mumbai questa settimana.

