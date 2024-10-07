Saoirse Ronan ha detto di no alla Marvel ma direbbe sì a Bond!

Saoirse Ronan Shares Her Take On Possibly Joining A Marvel Movie After Addressing Black Widow Casting Rumors - As all Marvel fans know, Florence Pugh was ultimately cast in the Black Widow movie as Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena Belova. However, there was a rumor floating around that A-lister Saoirse Ronan ... (cinemablend.com)
Was Saoirse Ronan Offered To Play Yelena In Black Widow Which Passed To Florence Pugh? Actress Reveals - In a recent interview, Saoirse Ronan finally addressed the casting rumor about being approached for the MCU character Yelena which eventually passed on to Florence Pugh! Check out her surprising ... (pinkvilla.com)
Saoirse Ronan On Being Offered ‘Black Widow’ Role Of Yelena Belova: “I Can’t See Myself Doing Marvel” - Saoirse Ronan could’ve starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in 2021’s Black Widow. The Lady Bird star recently addressed rumors she was offered the role of Yelena Belova in the Marvel film. (deadline.com)Video di Tendenza