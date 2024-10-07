Saoirse Ronan ha detto di no alla Marvel, ma direbbe sì a Bond! (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Saoirse Ronan ha detto di no alla Marvel, ma direbbe sì a Bond! Quando i Marvel Studios hanno cercato di scritturare Yelena Belova per Black Widow del 2021, è diventato subito chiaro che volevano una star talentuosa che non sfigurasse al fianco di Scarlett Johansson. Florence Pugh e Saoirse Ronan erano entrambe nella lista dei desideri di Kevin Feige, e come sappiamo il ruolo alla fine è andato alla prima. Si ritiene che Ronan abbia rifiutato il film e le è stato chiesto durante una recente intervista con Josh Horowitz. Saoirse Ronan ha detto di no alla Marvel, ma direbbe sì a Bond! “Come lo hai saputo? Non lo so ride”, ha risposto, confermando le voci senza elaborare le conversazioni avute con i Marvel Studios. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024)hadi no, masì a! Quando iStudios hanno cercato di scritturare Yelena Belova per Black Widow del 2021, è diventato subito chiaro che volevano una star talentuosa che non sfigurasse al fianco di Scarlett Johansson. Florence Pugh eerano entrambe nella lista dei desideri di Kevin Feige, e come sappiamo il ruolofine è andatoprima. Si ritiene cheabbia rifiutato il film e le è stato chiesto durante una recente intervista con Josh Horowitz.hadi no, masì a! “Come lo hai saputo? Non lo so ride”, ha risposto, confermando le voci senza elaborare le conversazioni avute con iStudios.

