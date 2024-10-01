SANY Renewable Energy Showcases Green Innovation at WindEnergy Hamburg, Emphasizing Low Carbon Commitment (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
From 24th to 27th September, SANY Renewable Energy (SANY RE) successfully showcased the comprehensive development of its latest product technologies at WindEnergy Hamburg 2024, a premier global event for the wind Energy sector, reaffirming its unwavering Commitment to sustainable development and Green Energy solutions. At the forefront of Innovation, SANY RE introduced two newly launched SI-18580 and SI-17578 wind turbines, tailored specifically for the European market. These models are designed to enhance power output and operational stability while adhering to stringent European standards for materials and safety. Additionally, SANY RE offers tailored onshore wind Energy solutions, from turbine selection to intelligent operational management, enhancing efficiency and reliability.
- SANY Renewable Energy Showcases Green Innovation at WindEnergy Hamburg, Emphasizing Low Carbon Commitment - From 24th to 27th September, SANY Renewable Energy (SANY RE) successfully showcased the comprehensive development of its latest product technologies at WindEnergy Hamburg 2024, a premier global event ... - adnkronos
