Hargreaves spiega perché il Liverpool farà fatica a vincere la Premier League (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Owen Hargreaves ha elogiato il centrocampista del Liverpool Ryan Gravenberch per aver colto la sua occasione sotto Arne Slot, ma ha spiegato che i Reds avranno difficoltà a vincere la Premier League o la Champions League senza un centrocampista difensivo specializzato. Il Liverpool ha avuto un ottimo inizio di stagione e si trova in testa alla Premier League con 15 punti nelle prime sei partite, un punto in più rispetto a Manchester City e Arsenal che si trovano rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Si è parlato molto del mancato ingaggio di un giocatore di movimento da parte del Liverpool quest’estate, ma il loro inizio di stagione suggerisce che potrebbe non essere un problema. Hargreaves elogia Gravenberch Uno dei migliori giocatori del Liverpool in questa stagione è stato Gravenberch, che ha impressionato a centrocampo per i Reds.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Hargreaves
