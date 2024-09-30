Hargreaves spiega perché il Liverpool farà fatica a vincere la Premier League

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Owenha elogiato il centrocampista delRyan Gravenberch per aver colto la sua occasione sotto Arne Slot, ma hato che i Reds avranno difficoltà alao la Championssenza un centrocampista difensivo specializzato. Ilha avuto un ottimo inizio di stagione e si trova in testa allacon 15 punti nelle prime sei partite, un punto in più rispetto a Manchester City e Arsenal che si trovano rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. Si è parlato molto del mancato ingaggio di un giocatore di movimento da parte delquest’estate, ma il loro inizio di stagione suggerisce che potrebbe non essere un problema.elogia Gravenberch Uno dei migliori giocatori delin questa stagione è stato Gravenberch, che ha impressionato a centrocampo per i Reds.