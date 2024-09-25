Milano Beauty Week | Absurd ribalta i POV sulla bellezza

Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024)IL POVALLADAL 26 FINO AL 29 SETTEMBRE NELCUBE di, IN VIA MERCANTI, SI POTRÀ VIVERE UN’ESPERIENZA A TESTA IN GIÙ Dal 26 al 29 settembreregala a tutto il pubblico dellaun’ esperienza a testa in giù nel cuore della città, all’interno delCUBE in Via Mercanti, all’angolo con P.zza Cordusio: un divertente gioco di prospettive e punti di vista pensato per stupire e far riflettere. Non sarà solo unCube da guardare ma con il quale interagire grazie ad un set fotografico ad alto tasso social, promozioni e tanti omaggi “i”.