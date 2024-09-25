Lady Gaga annuncia l’uscita dell’album Harlequin

Leggi tutta la notizia su unlimitednews

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La superstarhato”, che come lei stessa ha dichiarato sui social, va abbinato al film e alla colonna sonora di “Joker -Folie à Deux”, in cuirecita nel ruolo della protagonista. L’album “” uscirà questo venerdì 27 settembre sulle piattaforme digitali (in formato fisico dall’11 ottobre, pre-order qui), mentre la colonna sonora di “Joker – Folie à Deux” uscirà il 4 ottobre in edizione digitale e fisica. Il film, diretto da Todd Phillips e interpretato da Joaquin Phoenix e, sarà in tutte le sale italiane a partire da mercoledì 2 ottobre, distribuito da Warner Bros Italia., vincitrice di un Oscar e di 13 GRAMMY Awards, è un’artista e performer unica nel suo genere.