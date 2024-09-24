Arteta ignora le accuse di arti oscure e suggerisce che i giocatori dell’Arsenal sono stati realmente feriti al Manchester City

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) 2024-09-24 12:36:41 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Mikelha smentito domenica le voci secondo cui la sua squadra avrebbe fatto ricorso alle “” ale ha affermato che la lista degli infortunatiin vista dello scontro di domani sera con il Bolton rifletterà il fatto che i suoieranoinfortunati. La tattica dei Gunners all’Etihad nel fine settimana è stata messa sotto severamente alla prova, mentre cercavano di mantenere un vantaggio di 2-1 con 10 uomini per tutto il secondo tempo dopo l’espulsione di Leandro Trossard. Solo per nuovi clienti. Scommetti 10 £* e ricevi 30 £* in scommesse gratuite.