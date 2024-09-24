Arteta ignora le accuse di “arti oscure” e suggerisce che i giocatori dell’Arsenal sono stati realmente feriti al Manchester City (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) 2024-09-24 12:36:41 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Mikel Arteta ha smentito domenica le voci secondo cui la sua squadra avrebbe fatto ricorso alle “arti oscure” al Manchester City e ha affermato che la lista degli infortunati dell’Arsenal in vista dello scontro di domani sera con il Bolton rifletterà il fatto che i suoi giocatori erano realmente infortunati. La tattica dei Gunners all’Etihad nel fine settimana è stata messa sotto severamente alla prova, mentre cercavano di mantenere un vantaggio di 2-1 con 10 uomini per tutto il secondo tempo dopo l’espulsione di Leandro Trossard. Solo per nuovi clienti. Scommetti 10 £* e ricevi 30 £* in scommesse gratuite.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Arteta gives positive Odegaard update as Arsenal boss identifies two stars ready for ‘opportunity’ - Mikel arteta has hinted that Martin Odegaard could return for Arsenal next month, with several teenagers likely to play against Bolton on Wednesday. football365
- What channel is Arsenal v Bolton Carabao Cup match on TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time - Check out how to watch Arsenal v Bolton in the Carabao Cup, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time. radiotimes
- Paul Merson Says: Manchester City now fully aware of threat posed by Arsenal in Premier League title race - Arsenal are a huge threat to manchester City and dont City know it. Pep Guardiola would have loved to have won that game on Sunday and put five points between them and the Gunners. Mikel artetas side ... skysports
Video Arteta ignoraVideo Arteta ignora