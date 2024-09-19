Eating the Cats, significato, testo e traduzione del tormentone anti-Trump che fa impazzire i social (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Si intitola Eating the Cats (mangiano i gatti), l’ha scritta un musicista sudafricano che si chiama The Kiffness, al secolo David Scott, e prende in giro l’assurda uscita fatta da Donald Trump durante il confronto televisivo con Kamala Harris dello scorso 10 settembre. Il candidato repubblicano alle presidenziali americane sosteneva infatti che gli immigrati haitiani a Springfield, in Ohio, mangiassero cani, gatti e altri animali domestici. Mentre l’omologa democratica rideva di gusto. Nella canzone l’artista si rivolge ironicamente ai cittadini di Springfield chiedendo loro di non mangiare né il suo cane né il suo gatto. Con una musica dal mood caraibico, Scott mostra un elenco di cose che invece possono mangiare, per esempio pane, carote, uova, avocado broccoli Tutto questo, utilizzando la voce di Trump e i versi di veri cani e gatti per un remix virale ovunque.Leggi tutta la notizia su cultwebNotizie su altre fonti
