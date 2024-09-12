?Michael Jordan e la villa in vendita da 12 anni: un “santuario” che nessuno vuole (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Michael Jordan, dopo averla messa in vendita 12 anni fa, non è ancora riuscito a vendere la sua enorme villa e non abbasserà il prezzo La villa di Michael Jordan resta ferma sul mercato delle vendite. La leggenda del basket è infatti vicina a stabilire un nuovo record, questa volta per il mancato raggiungimento dell’obiettivo: avere una villa famosa ma che non viene venduta da 12 anni. La sua vasta tenuta di Highland Park, Illinois, originariamente messa in vendita per 29 milioni di dollari nel 2012 è stata ora ridotta a circa 15 milioni di dollari per la sua invendibilità. Nonostante il significativo calo dei prezzi, il sei volte campione NBA non sarebbe interessato a tagliare ulteriormente il prezzo. Michael Jordan non riesce a vendere la sua villa (Ansa Foto) – Notizie.Leggi tutta la notizia su notizieNotizie su altre fonti
Cinema, campo da basket e 19 bagni, ma è in rovina: mistero sulla maxi villa di Michael Jordan - Il costo dell'immensa struttura è calato fino a 14.855 milioni di dollari, dimezzando il proprio valore in 12 anni.
