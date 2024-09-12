?Michael Jordan e la villa in vendita da 12 anni | un santuario che nessuno vuole

Leggi tutta la notizia su notizie

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024), dopo averla messa in12fa, non è ancora riuscito a vendere la sua enormee non abbasserà il prezzo Ladiresta ferma sul mercato delle vendite. La leggenda del basket è infatti vicina a stabilire un nuovo record, questa volta per il mancato raggiungimento dell’obiettivo: avere unafamosa ma che non viene venduta da 12. La sua vasta tenuta di Highland Park, Illinois, originariamente messa inper 29 milioni di dollari nel 2012 è stata ora ridotta a circa 15 milioni di dollari per la sua invendibilità. Nonostante il significativo calo dei prezzi, il sei volte campione NBA non sarebbe interessato a tagliare ulteriormente il prezzo.non riesce a vendere la sua(Ansa Foto) – Notizie.