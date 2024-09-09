Coming Soon | Dorsett Kai Tak A Luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports Park

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 -Hospitality International is set to unveil itsflagship,Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stops from Tsim Sha Tsui and 4 stops from the Exhibition Centre.Kai Tak boasts a BEAM Plus Gold Certification for sustainability, featuring over 30% greenery in its design, a central seawater cooling system for air conditioning and energy efficiency, and electric vehicle chargers in 40% ofing spaces. The 373-room hotel caters to leisure and business travellers with 40 suites, 21 room and suite categories with balconies, and various interconnecting options.