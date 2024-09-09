Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak A Luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports Park (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its Luxury flagship, Dorsett Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stops from Tsim Sha Tsui and 4 stops from the Exhibition Centre. Dorsett Kai Tak boasts a BEAM Plus Gold Certification for sustainability, featuring over 30% greenery in its design, a central seawater cooling system for air conditioning and energy efficiency, and electric vehicle chargers in 40% of Parking spaces. The 373-room hotel caters to leisure and business travellers with 40 suites, 21 room and suite categories with balconies, and various interconnecting options.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak A Luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports Park - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its luxury flagship, Dorsett Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stops […]. sbircialanotizia
- Luxury in Every Detail: A Thoughtful Celebration of Love at Dorsett Kai Tak - Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong Address: 43 Shing Kai Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon, Hong Kong Website: https://www. *The Wedding Journey is complimentary for couples who commit to a minimum of 10 tables for dinner and 15 tables for lunch. Collection, and Silka. For more details on the wedding package, please visit the Dorsett Kai Tak Wedding Package. dorsetthotels. liberoquotidiano
- Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak A Luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports Park - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its luxury flagship, dorsett Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of ... adnkronos
- Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak - A luxury Haven at the Heart of Kai Tak Sports ParkHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2024 – dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its luxury flagship, dorsett Kai Tak, ... sinchew.my
- Seibu Prince Hotels and Resorts launches first Park Regis by Prince hotel in S’pore in bid to expand - The Japanese hotel chain is a subsidiary of Japan-listed conglomerate Seibu Holdings. Read more at straitstimes.com. straitstimes
Video Coming SoonVideo Coming Soon