ECOVACS and Its New DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Win Two Global Product Technology Innovation Awards at IFA 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 6,/PRNewswire/On September 6,, leading service robotics brandmade a significant debut at the IFA in Berlin, Germany, unveiling its new, theX8 PRO. The company received dual accolades at theIFA. The company was bestowed with the "Home Cleaning Robot Brand Award" and the "Indoor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award," reinforcing its commitment to excellence. As the world's first constant-pressure water renewal robotic floor washer, theX8 PROintegrates advanced smartwith OZMO ROLLER Water Renewal Mopping System. Its unique roller-based cleaning structure significantly increases the pressure on the floor, improving the removal of stubborn stains. Additionally, theX8 PROis equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as TruEdge 2.