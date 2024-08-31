Rice espulso dopo aver subito un calcio dall’avversario, Arteta: «Scelte arbitrali incoerenti» (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Declan Rice ha lasciato l’Arsenal in dieci contro il Brighton al 49esimo. Il match è terminato 1-1, con i Gunners che erano passati in vantaggio con Havertz, ma il Brighton è riuscito a rimettersi in pari al 58esimo. Cosa è accaduto al centrocampista inglese sa di clamoroso. Arsenal-Brighton, la clamorosa espulsione di Rice L’espulsione di Rice ha fatto certamente discutere. L’ex West Ham si è scontrato con Veltman, che è finito a terra. Le immagini mostrano che il calciatore del Brighton, dopo essersi rialzato, tira un calcione all’inglese, facendo finta di battere una punizione veloce. L’arbitro (Kavanagh) interviene non sanzionando in alcun modo Veltman, bensì tirando fuori il secondo giallo per Rice per condotta anti-sportiva. Marianella impazzisce per il rosso a Ricepic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
