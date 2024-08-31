Arsenal-Brighton oggi in tv, Premier League 2024/2025: orario, canale e diretta streaming (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) oggi è il giorno di Arsenal-Brighton, big match della terza giornata della Premier League 2024/2025. Calcio d’inizio alle ore 13:30 italiane all’Emirates, con i Gunners di Arteta che ospitano un’altra formazione capace come loro di iniziare il campionato con due vittorie. Dopo i successi contro Wolverhampton e Aston Villa, l’Arsenal cerca ancora conferme per poi entrare al meglio nel vivo della stagione. Attenzione però al Brighton, che si è imposto con autorità in casa dell’Everton e poi ha addirittura battuto il Manchester United. Di seguito tutte le informazioni per seguire il match nel migliore dei modi.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami radio station: Channel, how to listen to MLS match on SiriusXM - Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami hit the road to the Windy City as they meet the Chicago Fire in MLS play on Saturday. sportingnews
- Portsmouth vs Sunderland LIVE Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match - Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship Match Victor Cunha - 6 hours ago Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE Score Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch premier League Match Juan Pablo Dueñas Martínez - 6 ... vavel
- Newcastle United star ruled out v Spurs with fresh injury blow following scan results - six out, one doubt - The 25-year-old midfielder is set to miss Sunday’s premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Ex-Arsenal man issues ‘worrying ... huge concern' after West Ham United & Brighton ... shieldsgazette
Video Arsenal BrightonVideo Arsenal Brighton