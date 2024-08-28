Bad Bunny si unisce al cast del nuovo film di Darren Aronofsky

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Badè l’ultimo membro delad unirsi ad Austin Butler nel thriller poliziesco diCaught Stealing per la Sony Pictures.dirigerà il, che è basato sul libro di Charlie Huston. La sceneggiatura sarà scritta da Huston, con Protozoa come produttore. Ilsegue Hank Thompson (Butler), un ex giocatore di baseball esausto, mentre si ritrova inconsapevolmente coinvolto in una lotta selvaggia per la sopravvivenza nel mondo criminale del centro di New York City degli anni ’90. Non si sa quale sarà il ruolo di Bad. Nelfigurano anche Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber e Will Brill. Badha da poco concluso il suo Most Wanted Tour di 46 date , che ha incassato circa 208 milioni di dollari e venduto più di 700.000 biglietti. Il suo ultimo album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana , ha debuttato al n.