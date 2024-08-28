Bad Bunny si unisce al cast del nuovo film di Darren Aronofsky (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Bad Bunny è l’ultimo membro del cast ad unirsi ad Austin Butler nel thriller poliziesco di Darren Aronofsky Caught Stealing per la Sony Pictures. Aronofsky dirigerà il film, che è basato sul libro di Charlie Huston. La sceneggiatura sarà scritta da Huston, con Protozoa come produttore. Il film segue Hank Thompson (Butler), un ex giocatore di baseball esausto, mentre si ritrova inconsapevolmente coinvolto in una lotta selvaggia per la sopravvivenza nel mondo criminale del centro di New York City degli anni ’90. Non si sa quale sarà il ruolo di Bad Bunny. Nel cast figurano anche Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber e Will Brill. Bad Bunny ha da poco concluso il suo Most Wanted Tour di 46 date , che ha incassato circa 208 milioni di dollari e venduto più di 700.000 biglietti. Il suo ultimo album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana , ha debuttato al n.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
