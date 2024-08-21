CGTN: China and Vietnam renew vow to build a community with a shared future (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
When it was launched in 2017, the China-Vietnam freight train service departing from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw fewer than five trains running per month. However, last month alone, a record 1,922 twenty-foot equivalent unit, or TEU, containers of goods were shipped on the trains, surpassing the total shipment volume for the first quarter of 2024. "I have been in the business of cross-border trade by rail for five years. My feeling is that economic and trade exchanges between China and Vietnam are much more active this year," said Yang Bo, a logistics director of a freight company in Guangxi.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
