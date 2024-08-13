QSA Global, Inc. and Niowave, Inc. Establish Collaboration to Improve Radium Purification, Increasing Radium Availability and Ac-225 Production (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) BURLINGTON, Mass. and LANSING, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
QSA Global, Inc. (QSA) and Niowave, Inc. (Niowave) are pleased to announce a partnership to transfer Niowave's innovative Radium-226 (Ra-226) processing technology to QSA and Co-Develop a Scalable Radium Purification Process. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in the field of radiopharmaceutical technology, enhancing the supply chain for critical radioisotopes including actinium-225 (Ac-225). Since 2017, Niowave has been at the forefront of processing legacy Ra-226 and actively producing Ac-225. Under the terms of the partnership, QSA now has a license to leverage Niowave's state-of-the-art technology to process Ra-226 sources.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
