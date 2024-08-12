JK Simmons e Jeff Daniels insieme a Jared Harris in Reykjavik (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Come rivela Deadline in esclusiva, Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris e JK Simmons hanno firmato per recitare in Reykjavik, un dramma storico di SK Global (Tutti tranne te) che racconta una delle conquiste diplomatiche più importanti dei tempi moderni: il vertice di Reykjavik. Reykjavik è ambientato nel momento più pericoloso della Guerra Fredda: i nemici politici Ronald Reagan e Mikhail Gorbachev si incontrano in Islanda per un lungo e teso fine settimana per decidere se nel mondo ci sarà pace o guerra. Daniels interpreta il presidente degli Stati Uniti Reagan, Harris il leader sovietico Gorbaciov e Simmons il segretario di Stato americano George Shultz. Michael Russell Gunn dirigerà il film da una sua sceneggiatura, nel suo debutto nel lungometraggio, dopo il suo lavoro con SK Global come showrunner della sua acclamata serie limitata Thai Cave Rescue per Netflix.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
