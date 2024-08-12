ESY SUNHOME Pioneers Grid Integration Technology with Successful IEEE 2030.5 Installation in South Australia (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
ESY SUNHOME, a premier innovator in renewable energy solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by completing the first Successful Installation and testing of IEEE 2030.5 cloud-Grid Integration in South Australia. This groundbreaking advancement represents a pivotal step in enhancing the security and efficiency of digital energy Grids. As solar energy continues to gain traction as a sustainable power source, the challenge of managing the variability of sunlight through effective storage and Grid Integration remains critical. ESY SUNHOME's innovative solution addresses this challenge by implementing IEEE 2030.5, a standard established by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) that facilitates seamless communication and control within smart Grids.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
