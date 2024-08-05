Il nuovo film di JJ Abrams sarà con Jenna Ortega e Glen Powell nel cast (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) Scritto da MisterMovie.it, J.J. Abrams è attualmente in trattative avanzate con le stelle nascenti Jenna Ortega e Glen Powell per il suo prossimo film targato Warner Bros.. La notizia è stata riportata da Deadline, secondo cui Ortega e Powell, noti rispettivamente per i loro ruoli in Wednesday di Netflix e Top Gun: Maverick, sono in procinto di unirsi a questo progetto. J.J. Abrams in Trattative con Jenna Ortega e Glen Powell per un nuovo film della Warner Bros. Abrams, famoso regista e sceneggiatore, sta scrivendo personalmente la sceneggiatura del film, ma al momento i dettagli sulla trama rimangono strettamente confidenziali. Questo film rappresenterebbe il ritorno di Abrams alla regia cinematografica dopo l’uscita di Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker nel 2019. La produzione sarà gestita dalla sua società, Bad Robot.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell to star in new secret movie: Everything we know so far - Jenna ortega is booked and busy. The 'Beetlejuice' star is preparing for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, starring alongside Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. Meanwhile, Glen powell is ... msn
- Whatever Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell are working with J.J. Abrams on is not a time-travel movie - Like the Twisters he chased, this summer of Glen powell—and the upcoming, Beetlejuice-themed autumn of Jenna ortega, for that matter—doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. According to ... avclub
- Jenna Ortega in Talks to Join Glen Powell in J.J. Abrams’ New Movie - Jenna ortega is joining Glen powell for J.J. Abrams' mystery movie at Warner Bros., his first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. thewrap
Video nuovo filmVideo nuovo film