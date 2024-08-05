Il nuovo film di JJ Abrams sarà con Jenna Ortega e Glen Powell nel cast

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) Scritto da MisterMovie.it, J.J.è attualmente in trattative avanzate con le stelle nascentiper il suo prossimotargato Warner Bros.. La notizia è stata riportata da Deadline, secondo cui, noti rispettivamente per i loro ruoli in Wednesday di Netflix e Top Gun: Maverick, sono in procinto di unirsi a questo progetto. J.J.in Trattative conper undella Warner Bros., famoso regista e sceneggiatore, sta scrivendo personalmente la sceneggiatura del, ma al momento i dettagli sulla trama rimangono strettamente confidenziali. Questorappresenterebbe il ritorno dialla regia cinematografica dopo l’uscita di Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker nel 2019. La produzionegestita dalla sua società, Bad Robot.