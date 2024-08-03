A Copenaghen Another Aspect è pronto al grande salto

Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Questa è un'edizione di In Fashion Terms, la newsletter di stile e moda di GQ Italia. Iscriviti qui per riceverla nella tua casella di posta. Se avete mai avuto la possibilità di visitare, probabilmente saprete che il cinnamon roll è quel tipo di cibo che si può trovare ovunque nella città danese. Potete mangiarne uno modesto nella colazione del vostro hotel, uno economico al 7-Eleven e uno buonissimo (ma anche costosissimo) in quella nuova bakery di cui tutti parlano. Difficilmente però pensereste di poterne mangiare uno in un negozio di abbigliamento maschile, accanto a giacche e completi disposti in maniera metodica su degli scaffali in legno scuro. «Prima di quello avevamo avuto altri due store in una zona più periferica della città. Uno dei due era stato inaugurato pochi giorni prima dell’inizio della pandemia.