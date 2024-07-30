“The Dreamers”, un podcast di “The good lobby” per parlare di attivismo e strumenti per cambiare il mondo (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Un podcast sull’attivismo. Che racconti le sue diverse forme e cause, prima tra tutte quella del cambiamento climatico. Si chiama “The Dreamers” e lo ha pensato e prodotto “The good lobby”, un’associazione fondata a Bruxelles prima della pandemia e che si propone di rendere più aperte le decisioni pubbliche, democratizzando l’accesso al potere, anche attraverso campagne di advocacy per chiedere leggi sulla regolamentazione delle lobby, sui conflitti di interesse, sui pieni diritti politici a tutta la popolazione. Il podcast – ascoltabile su Spotify, Spreakers e Apple podcast – è stato finanziato dall’Ambasciata americana e coprodotto insieme a Period Think Tank e Radio Bullets.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
