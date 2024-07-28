Tennis | Petros Tsitsipas fratello di Stefanos in tabellone di singolare al posto di Norrie alle Olimpiadi

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Alla fine, è accaduto. Dopo l’ennesimo forfait ai Giochi Olimpici di Parigi 2024, quello del britannico Cameron, già in crisi nera di risultati da diversi mesi, quello che diversi avevano pensato, o per così dire temuto, accade:neldimaschile. Ildi, con il quale batterà bandiera della Grecia anche in doppio, è infatti spesso stato al centro di molte chiacchiere, se non altro perché spesso e volentieri, negli ultimi anni, è stato quasi il grimaldello per avere sia l’uno che l’altro nei tornei di doppio di contorno agli eventi di alta fascia in