Tennis: Petros Tsitsipas, fratello di Stefanos, in tabellone di singolare al posto di Norrie alle Olimpiadi (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Alla fine, è accaduto. Dopo l’ennesimo forfait ai Giochi Olimpici di Parigi 2024, quello del britannico Cameron Norrie, già in crisi nera di risultati da diversi mesi, quello che diversi avevano pensato, o per così dire temuto, accade: Petros Tsitsipas nel tabellone di singolare maschile. Il fratello di Stefanos, con il quale batterà bandiera della Grecia anche in doppio, è infatti spesso stato al centro di molte chiacchiere, se non altro perché spesso e volentieri, negli ultimi anni, è stato quasi il grimaldello per avere sia l’uno che l’altro nei tornei di doppio di contorno agli eventi di alta fascia in singolare.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
- Latest Paris 2024 tennis withdrawals throw tournament into chaos - Cameron norrie and Anhelina Kalinina have become the latest players to pull out of Paris 2024, plunging the tournament into chaos - with a scramble to find players available to replace them. tennis365
- Cam Norrie is forced to PULL OUT from men's singles at Paris Olympics after suffering injury on the day of his first round clash - Great Britain's Cameron norrie has been forced to withdraw from the men's singles at the Paris Olympics due to an injury. msn
- Team GB suffer Paris Olympics medal blow as star withdraws from event less than two hours before it started - TEAM GB’S chances of winning a medal in tennis have taken a major blow after Cameron norrie withdrew from the Paris Olympics. A statement from the team said he had withdrawn from the ... thesun.co.uk
Video Tennis PetrosVideo Tennis Petros