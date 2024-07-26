Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, la prova de Il Fatto.it – La familiarità del lusso – FOTO (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Il lusso, quello elegante non offende l’occhio ma lo incanta fino a catturarlo. Anche se questo non è abituato a quella dimensione di fascinosa opulenza. Guidare una Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid (Extreme Silver) a Roma, se non abiti ai Parioli o in pochi altri quartieri esclusivi, non è come farlo a Montecarlo, dove si può confondere con altre mille bellezze su quattro ruote. Di Fatto, l’ammiraglia di Crewe che si aggira per Monteverde o Garbatella, è come un faro acceso in piena notte, una sorta di sfilata di alta moda, solo che al posto delle lunghe gambe delle modelle vede avanzare con l’incedere regale che le appartiene i suoi 5,316 metri di lunghezza. Del resto, è stata definita la Gran Turismo di lusso a 4 porte più raffinata del mondo.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
