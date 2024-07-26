Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid la prova de Il Fatto it – La familiarità del lusso – FOTO

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Il, quello elegante non offende l’occhio ma lo incanta fino a catturarlo. Anche se questo non è abituato a quella dimensione di fascinosa opulenza. Guidare una(Extreme Silver) a Roma, se non abiti ai Parioli o in pochi altri quartieri esclusivi, non è come farlo a Montecarlo, dove si può confondere con altre mille bellezze su quattro ruote. Di, l’ammiraglia di Crewe che si aggira per Monteverde o Garbatella, è come un faro acceso in piena notte, una sorta di sfilata di alta moda, solo che al posto delle lunghe gambe delle modelle vede avanzare con l’incedere regale che le appartiene i suoi 5,316 metri di lunghezza. Del resto, è stata definita la Gran Turismo dia 4 porte più raffinata del mondo.