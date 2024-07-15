Hisense Group President Presents Strategic Roadmap for Company's Future Success (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) QINGDAO, China, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, today unveiled its ambitious growth plans at its Partner Conference in Berlin, held just ahead of the EURO 2024™ finals. Fisher Yu, Hisense Group President, delivered a keynote address titled "Beyond Champion, Beyond Glory" outlining Strategic upgrades focused on brand elevation, scenario-driven products and services, industrial structure optimization, and a commitment to further global expansion. Marking its third time sponsoring the UEFA European Championship, Hisense unveils its "Hisense, More Than a Brand" tagline, hinting at a multi-brand strategy. The Company's inaugural sponsorship in 2016 proved a significant milestone, accelerating globalization through consecutive sponsorships of top-tier sporting events.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Hisense svela il nuovo slogan “Hisense, More Than a Brand” - Strategia Multi-Marchio e Espansione Globale hisense group adotta una strategia multi-marchio con brand come Toshiba TV, Kelon, Gorenje, ASKO, VIDAA, SANDEN, Regza e MORA. Questa diversificazione ... techzilla
