L’Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr fratello del celebre Terry tornerà sul ring a 83 anni

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Così è stato annunciato dalla FMW:Jr., di83, prenderà parte ad un match durante un evento commemorativo in onore del; l’evento si terrà il 24 agosto al Kawasaki Stadium. Si tratterà di un tag team match che vedrà da un lato Atsushi Onita, fondatore della federazione, insieme ad un partner non ancora annunciato e dall’altroinsieme a Osamu Nishimura. Una lunga collaborazione Nishimura rappresenta un partner significativo per, dato che si tratta dell’ultimo avversario che ha affrontato. I due, infatti, si affrontarono in una breve esibizione di 10 minuti nel 2018 a un evento indie di Tokyo, rinnovando la loro rivalità suldopo aver lavorato insieme occasionalmente in AJPW nel 2017.