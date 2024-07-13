L’epopea di Faye tra il terrore di Nicholson e il matrimonio all’italiana di Mastroianni

Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiesta

(Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Si può girare un documentario suDunaway in cui ci siano, a dire la loro su un’attrice fondamentale della Hollywood del Novecento, Sharon Stone e Mickey Rourke, ma non Warren Beatty e Jacke Robert Redford? Non se ne è contenti, probabilmente, ma se si deve si fa. Qualche settimana fa, durante un incontro pubblico, mi hanno chiesto di rievocare il periodo in cui avevo lavorato a un documentario su Monica Vitti che poi non si è mai fatto. La cosa principale che ricordavo era che erano quasi tutti morti. Tutti quelli che avresti voluto sentir parlare di lei, intendo. Ne erano già allora rimasti pochissimi, e l’uomo più saggio che conosco consigliò a noialtre che stavamo cercando di mettere insieme dei viventi con cui fosse interessante parlare di sbrigarci: l’estate per i vecchi è letale, disse.