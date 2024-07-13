L’epopea di Faye, tra il terrore di Nicholson e il matrimonio all’italiana di Mastroianni (Di sabato 13 luglio 2024) Si può girare un documentario su Faye Dunaway in cui ci siano, a dire la loro su un’attrice fondamentale della Hollywood del Novecento, Sharon Stone e Mickey Rourke, ma non Warren Beatty e Jack Nicholson e Robert Redford? Non se ne è contenti, probabilmente, ma se si deve si fa. Qualche settimana fa, durante un incontro pubblico, mi hanno chiesto di rievocare il periodo in cui avevo lavorato a un documentario su Monica Vitti che poi non si è mai fatto. La cosa principale che ricordavo era che erano quasi tutti morti. Tutti quelli che avresti voluto sentir parlare di lei, intendo. Ne erano già allora rimasti pochissimi, e l’uomo più saggio che conosco consigliò a noialtre che stavamo cercando di mettere insieme dei viventi con cui fosse interessante parlare di sbrigarci: l’estate per i vecchi è letale, disse.Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiestaNotizie su altre fonti
- Anthea Sylbert, Costume Designer Who Became a Producer, Dies at 84 - Her career unfolded in three phases: as the creator of costumes for movies like “Chinatown,” as a studio executive and as a producer, largely with her friend Goldie Hawn. nytimes
- Faye Dunaway reveals hard Hollywood life in bombshell doc: Bipolar disorder, alcoholism — and being ‘difficult’ - The “Network” and “Bonnie and Clyde” star, who’s long had a reputation in Tinseltown for being “difficult,” reveals in a new documentary that her more egregious behavior over the years was due to ... nypost
- Remembering 'Chinatown' screenwriter Robert Towne - Towne, who died July 1, was nominated for an Oscar in 1974 for his screenplay for The Last Detail, and won the Academy Award in 1975 for his screenplay for Chinatown. Originally broadcast in 1988. npr
