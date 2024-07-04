The Star Named EOS vince l’Excellence in Visual Art ai DevGAMM

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Lo sviluppatore Silver Lining Studio e l’editore PLAYISM sono orgogliosi di annunciare che il loro prossimo rompicapo disegnato a mano TheEOS ha ricevuto il premio “Excellence inArt” al2024, la pittoresca conferenza sui videogiochi che si tiene a Lisbona, in Portogallo. Silver Lining Studio ha inoltre confermato che i pre-ordini di TheEOS sono ora disponibili a livello globale su Xbox Series XS e Nintendo Switch, con uno sconto del 10%. Il gioco indie di fotografia incentrato sulla storia verrà lanciato tra sole tre settimane, il 23 luglio 2024, su Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series XS, PlayStation 5 e PC. “Siamo davvero onorati e vogliamo ringraziare i giudici per averci riconosciuto, così come i nostri giocatori per il loro costante supporto.